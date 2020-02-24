Malaysian PM Mahathir quits as PPBM chief, party split over whether to work with Umno

KUALA LUMPUR - Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has quit as chairman of his Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) on Monday (Feb 24), just two hours after submitting his resignation as Malaysia's Prime Minister to the King.

Sources told The Straits Times that Dr Mahathir quit as party chief in protest against PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin's decision to abandon the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition and instead work with opposition party Umno in a new government.

"During the Bersatu meeting, they promised to leave the decision to him and he did not want to ditch PH. But Muhyiddin and gang went ahead anyway," a top PH leader said.

Dr Mahathir revealed this in his morning meeting with other PH chiefs, namely Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim, Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu.

This was likely why Datuk Seri Anwar, who is meant to succeed Dr Mahathir, told reporters he had a positive meeting with Dr Mahathir and that their reform agenda would continue.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu has issued a statement saying his party continues to stand by Dr Mahathir's leadership, and sources say DAP is set to do the same.

"Tun said he has resigned because he refuses to accept the demand that he work with Umno. He refused to accept their plans to ditch DAP and others in PH," a source said.

Dr Mahathir is set to head to the palace at 5pm, just hours after Mr Anwar's audience with the King.

It is unclear now which parties will constitute a new government, or if one can be formed. Just before Dr Mahathir resigned as PPBM chief, Tan Sri Muhyiddin said the party had left PH.

PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, who has long been at loggerheads with Mr Anwar, has also exited the party along with 10 other MPs.