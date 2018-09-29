Port Dickson by-election: Nomination process gets underway

PORT DICKSON, NEGERI SEMBILAN - The nomination process for a by-election in the army town of Port Dickson kicked off at 9am on Saturday (Sept 29), with crowds gathering to support the various candidates despite the sweltering heat.

Some of the supporters arrived as early as 6am, sporting headgear and clothes bearing the logos of their respective parties.

Ms Devamalar Arumugam, a self-proclaimed hardcore supporter of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said she woke up at 4am to drive down to Port Dickson to show her support.

Clad in a tailor-made sari made of 14 flags of the Pakatan Harapan ruling coalition, the 45-year-old from Puchong expressed her hopes for Mr Anwar's victory.

"I'm confident that he will win. I'm rooting for him," she told The Straits Times outside the designated nomination centre, the Port Dickson Municipal Council office.

Datuk Seri Anwar, 71, is expected to easily win the race for the seat in the PKR stronghold, which the party has won in previous elections.

Among the candidates facing off against Mr Anwar are former Umno leader Isa Samad, former air force officer Mohd Nazari Mokhtar from Parti Islam SeMalaysia, independent candidate Stevie Chan Keng Leong and Parti Rakyat Malaysia member Ahmad Kamaruddin.

The race in the Negeri Sembilan state may even become a crowded six-way contest, after a former aide to Mr Anwar - who in 2008 accused him of sodomy - said on Friday that he would also stand as a candidate. Mr Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, 33, said he planned to contest as an independent in this by-election.

“I can’t wait to see Anwar inside,” the father of two said outside the nomination centre on Saturday.

The by-election was called after the incumbent Port Dickson MP, Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, controversially stepped down to allow Mr Anwar to contest the seat and make a return to Parliament.

Opposition coalition Barisan Nasional is boycotting the contest, saying the ward was vacated to "fulfil the political ambitions of one person".