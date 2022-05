MANILA - The two top polling firms in the Philippines - Pulse Asia and Social Weather Stations (SWS) - believe Mr Ferdinand Marcos Jr is a shoo-in as the country's next president.

Pulse Asia, in its latest survey covering the period April 16 to 21, has him ahead of his closest rival, Vice-President Leni Robredo, by 31 percentage points - 57 per cent to 26 per cent.