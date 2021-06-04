Perfect storm brews as PM Muhyiddin wrestles with Malaysia's Covid-19 pandemic woes

The Muhyiddin Yassin administration is reeling from a laundry list of grievances that has led to a prolonged backlash on social media.
The Muhyiddin Yassin administration is reeling from a laundry list of grievances that has led to a prolonged backlash on social media.
KUALA LUMPUR - From confusion over Covid-19 lockdown rules and vaccine appointments to complaints over meagre aid packages and double standards in enforcing restrictions, not to mention a spate of deaths in police custody, the Muhyiddin Yassin administration is reeling from a laundry list of grievances.

It has led to a prolonged backlash on social media. There were even anti-government protests despite the pandemic, culminating in an online petition calling for the Malaysian premier's second-in-command, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, to resign, which gathered 150,000 signatures in just a day.

