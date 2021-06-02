Over 3.1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - More than 3.1 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine - the first and second doses - have been administered in Malaysia as at Tuesday (June 1).

A total of 2,002,345 have received their first dose, while 1,104,873 had both doses.

This makes a total of 3,107,218 doses administered so far, or around 9 per cent of the Malaysian population, according to figures from the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) on the vaksincovid.my Twitter account.

Malaysia is aiming to achieve herd immunity by inoculating 80 per cent of its population, or 26.7 million people out of the total 33 million in the country.

Selangor has the most number of vaccine doses administered among the country's 13 states and three federal territories. There were 285,214 people in Selangor who have received the first dose and 143,797 have received both doses.

Labuan federal territory has the lowest number of vaccine doses administered, with 13,784 people getting their vaccine, out of whom 11,661 have received both doses.

The authorities say 12.41 miilion people have registered to be vaccinated as at Tuesday, which is 51.2 per cent of the national target.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme's coordinating minister, Mr Khairy Jamaluddin, has said about 100,000 jabs a day are being administered, with plans to double this to 200,000 by July.

He said that Malaysia's order of 12 million Sinovac vaccine doses is expected to be delivered by the end of July, while 25 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines are expected to be delivered in the third quarter of the year.

As at Tuesday, Malaysia had recorded a cumulative total of 579,462 Covid-19 infections, of which 80,474 are considered to be active.

The number of Covid-19 cases receiving treatment in intensive care has hit a record high of 872, while the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus in recent days has spiked to 2,867.

Malaysia on Wednesday logged 7,703 new coronavirus cases to bring the total number of infections to 587,165.