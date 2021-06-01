Malaysia's Covid-19 surge douses hopes of economic recovery this year

KUALA LUMPUR - Forced into a two-week lockdown which Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had just days earlier said would be catastrophic for the economy, Malaysia's hopes of a swift return to pre-pandemic gross domestic product (GDP) levels this year have evaporated.

The head of its Covid-19 response has also put paid to any notion of a swift exit from the shutdown, warning that it could be the final quarter of the year before a rampant surge of infections is under control.