News Analysis
Malaysia's Covid-19 surge douses hopes of economic recovery this year
KUALA LUMPUR - Forced into a two-week lockdown which Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had just days earlier said would be catastrophic for the economy, Malaysia's hopes of a swift return to pre-pandemic gross domestic product (GDP) levels this year have evaporated.
The head of its Covid-19 response has also put paid to any notion of a swift exit from the shutdown, warning that it could be the final quarter of the year before a rampant surge of infections is under control.
