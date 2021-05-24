Two LRT trains collide in Kuala Lumpur tunnel, several passengers injured

KUALA LUMPUR - Two LRT trains collided on Monday (May 24) evening in an underground tunnel in Kuala Lumpur, with several passengers suffering injuries, Federal Territories Minister Annuar Musa said.

One of the trains was empty and the other filled with passengers, some of whom were "thrown about and fell" on the floor, he said.

"It is understood there are some injuries but no deaths," he said on Twitter, noting that this is a preliminary report of the incident.

The police said eight people were injured, Malaysiakini news site said.

LRT operator Prasarana Malaysia said in a statement that two of its trains running on the Kelana Jaya line, that runs underground into the Petronas Twin Towers, experienced an “incident”.

“Our team is mobilising help and rescue assistance right now. Please stay calm and follow instructions. We apologise for any worry or anxiety caused.

“We are working as quickly as possible to extend aid and rectify the situation,” it said.

Prasarana Malaysia said the collision was between LRT trains 40 and 81, but did not indicate which was the one containing passengers and how many of them there were.

[Video] Perkhidmatan LRT Laluan Kelana Jaya berhadapan dengan satu insiden yang melibatkan tren bernombor 40 dan 81.



Usaha menyelamatkan mangsa sedang dijalankan.



Sumber: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad pic.twitter.com/gsbUhlgECv — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) May 24, 2021