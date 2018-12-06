Najib at MACC for questioning over alleged tampering of 1MDB audit report

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former prime minister Najib Razak arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters on Thursday morning (Dec 6), according to MACC sources.

He was expected to give his statement to graft investigators over the alleged tampering of the Auditor-General's final audit report on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

On Nov 25, Auditor-General Madinah Mohamad issued a statement which said that some paragraphs mentioning the presence of businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low at a meeting of 1MDB board of directors were removed from the report. She also said other changes were made on the financial status of 1MDB.

Madinah said the directive to make the changes came from Shukry Salleh, the former principal private secretary of Najib, on Feb 26, 2016.

The order was made on the grounds that it was a sensitive issue and to prevent it from being manipulated by the then opposition Pakatan Harapan. The 1MDB final audit report was finalised and presented to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on March 4, 2016.

On Dec 4, the PAC began its probe into the alleged tampering of the report by calling former auditor-general Ambrin Buang as the first witness.

Ambrin maintained his stand that there was no tampering of the report.

The PAC will be recalling Ambrin and the team that assisted him in preparing the report for further questioning in January next year.

Former 1MDB president Arul Kanda Kandasamy, former chief secretary to the government Ali Hamsa, former attorney-general Apandi Ali, and former MACC chief commissioner Dzulkifli Ahmad will also be called up for questioning.