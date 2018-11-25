Jho Low's name was removed from 1MDB final audit report: Malaysia's Auditor-General

PUTRAJAYA (BERNAMA) - The removal of a paragraph or paragraphs mentioning the presence of businessman Low Taek Jho - better known as Jho Low - at a meeting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) board of directors was one of the changes made in the 1MDB final audit report when it was being prepared, it was revealed on Sunday (Nov 25).

Auditor-General Madinah Mohamad said another change was on the financial status of 1MDB.

She said the directive to make the changes had come from Tan Sri Shukry Salleh, the former principal private secretary of former prime minister Najib Razak on Feb 26, 2016, on the grounds that it was a sensitive issue and to prevent it from being manipulated by the then political opposition.

Tan Sri Madinah said she briefed the Cabinet at its meeting last Friday on the amendments to the 1MDB final audit report that was finalised and presented to the Public Accounts Committee on March 4, 2016.

The 1MDB final report prior to the amendments was submitted to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the Royal Malaysia Police in 2018 for investigation, she said in a statement.