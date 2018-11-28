Malaysia's anti-graft agency to charge more former ministers

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The spate of charging former Malaysian leaders for corruption continues, with two former ministers set to be hauled to court in the coming days and weeks.

Former education minister Mahdzir Khalid is expected to be charged on Friday (Nov 30) over the RM2.5 billion (S$820 million) solar power project for Sarawak rural schools, according to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) sources.

Meanwhile, former federal territories minister Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor is expected to be brought to court to face charges again, this time involving land sales in Kuala Lumpur.

A date is currently being fixed, sources said.

The MACC sources said Datuk Seri Mahdzir would be summoned to the headquarters on Thursday. The Umno vice-president is likely to be detained overnight before he is brought to court.

Mr Mahdzir would be the third individual charged in relation with the solar project case.

On Nov 15, Rosmah Mansor, wife of former premier Najib Razak, was charged in the Sessions Court for corruption. Her former aide, Rizal Mansor, was charged separately over the same case.

Mr Mahdzir had already been called up by the MACC for questioning on Oct 16 on the solar project, which was controversially awarded to a Bintulu-based company.

In Tengku Adnan's case, the former Umno secretary-general had already been charged earlier this month with receiving some RM3 million in bribes from property developers.

Sources said Tengku Adnan is being investigated over many more land deals in Kuala Lumpur during his tenure as Federal Territories minister.

Meanwhile, Baling MP Abdul Azeez Rahim was summoned to the MACC headquarters on Tuesday.

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez, who is former Tabung Haji chairman, arrived at the MACC headquarters at 3.05pm in a white MPV which bore an MP badge.

The Umno supreme council member had previously been arrested by the MACC in September and remanded for a total of 10 days.

He was being investigated over allegations that he had demanded kickbacks to help interested parties secure government contracts from the previous administration.

On Monday, former auditor-general Ambrin Buang was questioned by MACC on the alleged tampering of 1Malaysia Development Bhd's final audit report.