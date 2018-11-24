I never said I was cheated by Jho Low: Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak

MARAN, MALAYSIA (BERNAMA) - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on Saturday (Nov 24) denied that he had admitted to being cheated by wanted businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, in connection with the 1MDB scandal, as reported by an online news portal.

Instead, he said the Malaysiakini portal had spun his words.

"I said if (the lies were) proven (true), then (yes) we have been cheated by him (Jho Low). I also want to say that I have never denied knowing him... I never denied," said Najib.

"I said I had a professional relationship with him and I had used him for our deals with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to lure investors to Malaysia," he said at a Coffee Talk with Former Prime Minister programme at the Maran Umno Hall, which was also attended by Maran Umno chief Shahaniza Shamsuddin.

Malaysiakini had on Thursday run an article based on an interview of Najib by Karangkraf editorial adviser Abd Jalil Ali, which was broadcast live on the Sinar Harian Facebook page.

It had first published a news story with the headline, "Memang Kita Sudah Ditipu Jho Low, Kata Najib (We were cheated by Jho Low, says Najib)," before changing it to "Mungkin Kita Sudah Ditipu Jho Low, Kata Najib (Maybe we have been cheated by Jho Low, says Najib)".