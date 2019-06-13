Maybank, UEM deny their accounts were used to transfer funds to Azmin Ali as claimed

KUALA LUMPUR - A fund transfer document allegedly involving a Malaysian bank and related to Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali was forged, Bernama news agency said on Thursday (June 13) quoting Maybank, the country's biggest bank.

A screengrab of the purported Maybank document involving the transfer of funds accompanied the circulation of sex video clips from Tuesday involving two men, one of whom was allegedly Datuk Seri Azmin.

The Cabinet minister has strongly denied he was one of the two men in the video, while a young government official, Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, issued a "confession" video on Wednesday to claim he was the other person in the video.

A Maybank spokesman was quoted by Bernama as saying: "The 'fund transfer advise document' which is being circulated online was not issued by the bank and the Maybank account number indicated therein is an invalid one."

The sum of money allegedly transferred to Mr Azmin's account on Dec 19, 2017, from UEM Group was US$741,440 (S$1.01 million).

Mr Haziq in his "confession" video had asked the anti-graft authorities to probe Mr Azmin for corruption, based on this alleged money transfer.

On Wednesday, Malaysia's engineering to construction conglomerate UEM Group denied it had a Maybank account that was purportedly used to transfer the funds to Mr Azmin.

Related Story Malaysia's sex video accuser Haziq suspended from official duties

UEM Group said it does not have an account with Maybank's main branch in Kuala Lumpur, nor with the account number that went viral on social media, Malay Mail online news reported on Wednesday.

"To clear its name, UEM Group has lodged a police report and is ready to cooperate with relevant authorities," UEM Group said.