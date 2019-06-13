Gay sex video: Who is behind the scandal rocking Malaysian politics?

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Datuk Seri Azmin Ali must have lived through possibly the worst two days of his life after being accused of being one of two men engaged in a sex act in a dimly lit hotel room in Sandakan.

But the Economic Affairs Minister could no longer stay silent, especially after Mr Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz openly confessed to being one of the men in the video of the sex rendezvous and also named him as the other man.

Mr Azmin has denied everything and intends to take legal action against his accuser.

Mr Haziq's "confession", made in a video clip that lasted only 34 seconds, was jaw-dropping, to say the least.

He is very daring and also quite shameless to make an admission like this in a country where homosexual acts are punishable by law.

"The infrastructure that is supporting Haziq suggests a guerilla-style operation," said a political insider.

Gutter politics, honey trap, a sting - call it whatever you like, it came across as a slick and systematic operation.

Related Story Malaysian official who said he was in sex video had at first denied having a role, says friend

Mr Haziq, a tall and well-groomed lawyer, is also the Santubong PKR Youth chief and principal private secretary to Deputy Primary Industries Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

This could be one of the most intriguing cases ever, in the sense that Mr Haziq did not have to be flushed out or pressured to reveal himself.

He seemed more than eager to come out of the closet and tell his side of the story.

Apart from confessing and naming the minister, Mr Haziq issued a strange demand - he urged the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate Mr Azmin, who is also Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president, for corruption.

Some thought it was a veiled threat, that he may be holding evidence of corruption.

Others saw it as a direct challenge to new MACC chief Latheefa Koya to go after Mr Azmin, knowing full well that Ms Latheefa and the minister are political allies.

Ms Latheefa's appointment was seen as a strike against the group associated with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

On the other hand, the video is bound to be read as a strike at the anti-Anwar group.

"It's a tit-for-tat move. It looks like war to me," said photojournalist Jinggo Minaq.

Mr Haziq came across as composed, confident and purposeful.

He certainly put another famous accuser, Mr Saiful Bukhari Azlan, who lodged the sodomy complaint that landed Mr Anwar in jail in 2015, in the shade.

"The gravity would be less if this concerned the opposition, but these people are now in power and PKR is the biggest party in the ruling coalition," said a corporate lawyer from Penang.

There is little doubt that there are people, perhaps very influential ones, behind Mr Haziq, going by the way that events have unfolded.

"There is something bigger going on behind the scenes to destroy a career. On the other hand, there must be hidden hands, very powerful ones, protecting the chap," the corporate lawyer added.

Related Story Malaysia's economic minister Azmin Ali denies he is man in sex video as scandal rocks country

It does not take much to see that this may also have to do with the prickly transition plan.

The buzz among the inner circle of Pakatan Harapan is that the transition plan was supposed to be put in motion after the end of the Muslim lunar Syawal month.

Dribs and drabs have been trickling out from various Pakatan leaders about the need to confirm exactly when Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will pass the baton to Mr Anwar.

Pakatan leaders wanted something more concrete because the vague handover date was not good for investor confidence, and some leaders were not confident if it would really take place.

The plan, according to sources, was to press Tun Dr Mahathir to commit to a transition date after the Hari Raya celebrations.

Sources said that the coalition leaders wanted the Prime Minister to announce by August that Mr Anwar would be joining the Cabinet.

If all went well, Mr Anwar's Cabinet position, presumably to replace Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as Deputy Prime Minister, would be executed by the end of the year.

With Mr Anwar as the No. 2, Dr Mahathir would then continue till the middle or end of 2020.

The Pakatan leaders are not out to push him away but they want a clear-cut handover plan.

But conspiracy theories are now bubbling to the surface, given the uncanny timing of the bombshell video implicating Mr Azmin.

Was the sex allegation aimed at getting rid of a potential rival for the prime minister job?

Mr Anwar was in pole position for the top job, but Mr Azmin, a blue-eyed boy of Dr Mahathir, was also seen as a potential prime minister candidate.

The speculation is that unless Mr Azmin is out of the way, Dr Mahathir may be tempted to elevate him in the Cabinet, especially if he decides to retaliate against the pressure to pin him down to a transition date.

But the video and subsequent Haziq confession have done grievous damage to Mr Azmin.

Related Story Alleged Malaysian minister gay sex video: A timeline of the incident

His chances at the top job may have been shattered despite his denials.

In fact, an oft-heard comment from a number of political players in the last couple of days was that "the path is clear for Anwar".

Mr Azmin was widely regarded as one of the most powerful ministers in the Cabinet, but can he survive these allegations of homosexual sex?

"Some are writing off (the minister) as finished, but I would not be so hasty. My gut feeling is that it's not over," said a political insider.

"There's going to be more and you need to watch out for what Dr Mahathir may do next."

Dr Mahathir is not going to take it lying down if he sees this as a move to tie his hands and restrict his options.

An angry Chedet will be a dangerous thing.

In the meantime, silence was no longer an option for Mr Azmin, and it is timely that he has come out to clear the air.

But will he be able to clear his name, especially in the court of public opinion?

The allegations are not coming from the outside or another party, as in the case of Mr Anwar.

The enemy is within and that is a clear and present danger.

Meanwhile, Mr Haziq is also starting to feel the heat and is being bashed on social media.

His life is about to change forever, although he seems to have gone into this high-stakes game with his eyes wide open.

"Whichever way one looks at it, PKR is very damaged in the eyes of the Malays," said the corporate lawyer.

"Two top leaders of PKR accused in similar ways is simply not good for the image of the party."

Nothing this major or treacherous has hit PKR since the sodomy accusations against Mr Anwar.

It is going to be a terrible year for Mr Azmin as he fights to clear his name and save his political career against a very well-organised enemy.