Six-cornered fight in Malaysia's Tanjung Piai by-election

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - It will be six-cornered fight for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat come Nov 16, with two independents joining the fray with Pakatan Harapan's Karmaine Sardini from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Barisan Nasional's Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng from MCA, Gerakan's Wendy Subramaniam, and Berjasa president Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz.

The two independents are Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar and Ng Chuan Lock.

Faridah Aryani Abdul Ghaffar says her campaign agenda is to provide a voice for the Bottom 40 group.

She also said she wanted to provide a voice for Malaysians to address the government and the opposition.

Faridah, who is a social auditor, hails from Simpang Renggam, Johor.

Asked if she was confident in the fight in the by-election, she merely said, "I have my own strategy".

Independent candidate Dr Ang Chuan Lock, 49, admitted that he felt intimidated by the other parties' candidates following his nomination.

"I don't see much chance for me to win, and I understand this clearly. As a local, born and bred, in Pontian, my intention is to make a third voice for the people here to tell the government our issues and aspirations," he said when met after nomination closed.

Ang, who has run a chain of tuition centres in Pontian, Batu Pahat, Kluang and Melaka for over 25 years, said his campaign would be "low profile" and would include making use of social media to reach out to the voters.

"Issues such as access to opportunities in tertiary education are a concern among the younger generations here. I hope that my presence will highlight to the policymakers the need to make education more accessible to all based on merit," he said, adding that he was neutral and open to working with any party with similar interests.

The by-election is shaping up to be a mini referendum on the country's political conundrum.

It will be a test of the popularity of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the Prime Minister and Pakatan Harapan chairman.

"Dr Mahathir needs a win to prove that he, his party (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) and Pakatan Harapan are still popular among the voters, " said Universiti Malaya sociopolitics professor Awang Azman Awang Pawi.

James Chin, director of the Asia Institute at the University of Tasmania, agreed.

"It is a mini referendum on PH rule for the past 1.7 years, and all the PH in-fighting plus on Tun Mahathir's tenure as well."