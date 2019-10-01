Johor's Tanjung Piai by-election set for Nov 16, nomination on Nov 2

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The by-election for Johor's Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat will be held on Nov 16.

Malaysia's Election Commission (EC) also announced that nomination day would fall on Nov 2 while early voting is on Nov 12.

The announcement was made by EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun on Tuesday (Oct 1).

He said the EC was informed of the vacancy of the seat by Parliament on Sept 23.

"According to the law, a by-election must be held within 60 days of the vacancy," he told the media after a meeting to determine the key dates for the by-election.

There are 52,986 voters in the parliamentary constituency, of which 280 are early voters while eight are absentee voters.

Datuk Azhar said the by-election is expected to cost RM2.67million (S$880,000).

The Tanjung Piai seat fell vacant after its incumbent Md Farid Md Rafik, who was also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department, died on Sept 21 at Pontian Hospital due to a heart attack.

Datuk Md Farid, 42, who was also Tanjung Piai's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) division vice-chief, won the seat in the last general election after beating Barisan Nasional's (BN) Wee Jeck Seng and Parti Islam SeMalaysia's (PAS) Nordin Othman with a majority of 524 votes.

With the recent formal agreement by BN and PAS to work closely together, PH could expect a stiff fight for the seat

PAS is set to give way to BN in the fight for the seat and Umno leaders have said the choice of candidate would be crucial.

Talk is rife that Umno may field its vice-president Khaled Nordin, the former Johor chief minister, to focus more attention on the vote and the cooperation with PAS.

The southern Malaysian state had been a stronghold for BN in the past, and even when MCA found the going tough elsewhere in the past decade, their leaders have previously been elected here on the back of strong Malay support.

But Johor swung heavily towards PH in the May 2018 polls, with no other state seeing a bigger drop in BN MPs. BN won only eight out of 26 federal districts in Johor, a massive reduction of 13 seats from the previous poll in 2013.