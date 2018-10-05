Malaysian PM Mahathir to stump for Anwar Ibrahim in Port Dickson by-election

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Friday (Oct 5) that he will visit Pakatan Harapan leader Anwar Ibrahim's campaign for the by-election in Port Dickson, reported the Malay Mail.

Tun Mahathir, who is PH chairman, said he would drop in next Monday (Oct 8), after earlier saying he does not normally take part in by-election campaigns.

Datuk Seri Anwar is meant to take over the helm from Dr Mahathir in two years' time, as agreed by the members of the PH coalition. Standing in the by-election will pave the way for his return to Parliament.

Dr Mahathir explained that he made the decision after public criticism of his previous statement that he would not stump for Mr Anwar in the by-election set for Oct 13.

PM Mahathir's decision will also help dispel rumours of a strained relationship between the two leaders.

"A lot of people making all kinds of remarks against me. So I go there," he told a press conference after the PH presidential council meeting, reported the Malay Mail.

According to news site Malaysiakini, the last time Dr Mahathir took part in a by-election campaign trail was for former ruling pact Barisan Nasional's Bukit Gantang campaign in 2009.