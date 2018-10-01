Port Dickson by-election: Anwar promises 'special airline programme' for constituents

PORT DICKSON (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A big airline will carry out a special programme for the constituents in Port Dickson soon, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Oct 13 Port Dickson by-election said he would announce the details in the next few days.

"The airline programme is one of three big projects I have thought up for the people of Port Dickson.

"Give me a few days, and I will announce it," he said while campaigning in Kampung Seri Parit.

Mr Anwar, who is facing a seven-corner fight, said the other two plans he had were a special education programme for Standard One to Form Five students and the construction of a hotel.

"I will also announce details of the education programme and the hotel, which will create job opportunities for locals soon," he said.

He stressed that all programmes would be spearheaded by the private sector.

He said the new hotel would help create economic activities in the resort town.

"People may think that I am making all these announcements just to get into Parliament.

"But as an incoming MP, I need to look after my constituents and ensure there are good economic opportunities which will, among others, stop the migration of young people," he said.

Mr Anwar also urged the voters to exercise their constitutional right on polling day to ensure a good turnout.

"I need your support because there have been attempts to prevent me from becoming an MP," he added.