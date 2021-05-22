Malaysia orders shorter hours for malls, restaurants to curb Covid-19 spike

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia on Saturday (May 22) ordered malls, restaurants and shops to operate on shorter hours from Tuesday (May 25), as the government took several steps in its effort to suppress a big spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths.

The government also wants 80 per cent of civil servants, or 750,000 people, to start working from home. The private sector has been advised to allow 40 per cent of their staff to do the same.

Businesses will only be allowed to operate from 8am to 8pm, instead of shutting down at 10pm.

The government has on May 12 barred dining in at restaurants and food stalls, but allowed takeaways and delivery orders.

The announcement was made in a news conference beamed live over television by Senior Minister (Security cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

"The emergence of new, aggressive Covid-19 variants has contributed to the spike in cases. Therefore, stricter measures need to be put in place to contain it," said Datuk Seri Ismail.

"Since businesses close at 8pm, there is no need to go out. The government can impose all kinds of restrictions but ultimately, our self-discipline to quarantine ourselves matters the most," he added.

But acceding to pressure from big corporations and small traders, who depend of daily sales of their products to survive, Datuk Seri Ismail said the government won't force factories to shut or bar pasar malam (night markets) from operating.

He said public transportation will be limited to only 50 per cent capacity, and more roadblocks will be mounted.

Malaysia is into the second week of a four-week Movement Control Order (MCO), but Covid-19 cases have continued to surge in recent weeks.

Dubbed MCO 3.0, the ongoing movement curbs bar inter-state and inter-district travel.

The announcement followed concerns about the spike in Covid-19 cases on the one hand, and about the already weak economy that could be badly affected if the government were to impose a stricter MCO.

Daily cases in the past four days were above 6,000, with the highest recorded on Thursday at 6,806 along with a record 59 deaths on the same day.

Malaysia on Saturday reported 6,320 cases and 50 fatalities.

The surge in cases have strained the healthcare system, including intensive care units designated for Covid-19 patients in hospitals around the country.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham said on Facebook on Saturday that public hospitals in the Klang Valley that includes Kuala Lumpur are working at an average of 113 per cent as more patients fall critically ill.



"To cope with the increase, hospitals have had to repurpose other areas such as normal wards into temporary ICU by equipping beds with certain equipment.

"However, this also reduces the chance of non-Covid-19 patients from getting the necessary critical care," he wrote.

MCO 3.0 started on May 12, a day before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, and will last until June 7.

Malaysia imposed MCO 1.0 between March and May last year, shutting down malls, offices and most factories, and allowed only essential services like medicine halls and supermarkets to remain open.

In MCO 2.0 imposed for most states between late-January and February this year, malls and most factories were allowed to operate.