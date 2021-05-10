Malaysia declares nationwide lockdown from Wednesday till June 7 as Covid-19 cases spike

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will be imposing a nationwide movement control order (MCO) beginning on Wednesday (May 12) until early next month to stem the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday (May 10).

Tan Sri Muhyiddin said in a statement that the decision was taken by the National Security Council - the decision-making body on the pandemic - during a meeting chaired by him on Monday.

This is the country's third widespread order imposed since the onset of the pandemic in Malaysia, and will likely be the strictest since March last year, when much of Malaysia's economy was shuttered.

Mr Muhyiddin said economic activities will continue throughout the country, but all social activities, events, dining-in at restaurants, and inter-district and inter-state travel are banned.

Travel across state and district lines is only allowed for work, emergencies, medical appointments, visiting spouses and for vaccination appointments.

Only select outdoor exercises are allowed under the new order, which will last until June 7, Mr Muhyiddin said.

The announcement is just days before Malaysia's biggest annual festival, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which will be celebrated on Thursday (May 13).

