Malaysia gay sex video: Azmin's accuser Haziq has been released on police bail

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Haziq Aziz, who claims to be one of the two individuals in a viral sex video, is free to leave Malaysia following his release on police bail on Saturday (June 15), says his lawyer Ramesh Sivakumar.

Speaking to the media shortly after Mr Haziq was released from custody at Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur at 5.45pm, Mr Ramesh said his client has no travel restrictions.

Mr Haziq, 27, was earlier seen leaving the police station at the back of a sedan.

"The investigating officer informed me that Haziq will not be remanded as we had feared but is being released on police bail instead," Mr Ramesh said.

"He can go anywhere without restrictions but if they need him to come back then he will return to cooperate," he said.

On Friday, federal Criminal Investigation Department director Huzir Mohamed confirmed that Haziq was arrested at the international departure hall of KL International Airport (KLIA).

"Based on his ticket, he was to fly to Manila," Datuk Huzir said.

He said in a statement that police investigations would be conducted under Section 292 (sale of obscene material), 504 (intent to provoke breach of peace) and 377B (carnal intercourse against nature) of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 Multimedia and Communication Act 1998.

Mr Haziq had claimed that he was one of the two men seen in video clips that have gone viral, and that his sex partner was Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali.

Datuk Seri Azmin has strongly denied the claim and said he believed there is a political plot to topple him.

It was learnt that Mr Haziq was arrested at KLIA at around 5.30pm.

Mr Haziq worked as the principal private secretary to the Deputy Minister of Primary Industries Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, before his suspension on Thursday following the release of the video on Tuesday.