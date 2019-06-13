Malaysia's sex video accuser Haziq suspended from official duties

PUTRAJAYA - Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, the Malaysian government official who made a "confession" video to claim he had homosexual relations with Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, has been suspended from his duties, local media reported on Thursday (June 13).

Mr Haziq, 27, was senior private secretary to Deputy Primary Industries Minister, Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

Malaysia's Harian Metro newspaper said Mr Haziq has been asked by the ministry to provide an explanation over the matter within three days, called "show cause" in Malaysia, or risk being removed from office.

Video clips of the alleged gay sex video have rocked Malaysian politics since they were released early on Tuesday.