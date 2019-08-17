Irish teen Nora Quoirin's body claimed by family: Report

SEREMBAN - The family of Nora Anne Quoirin has claimed the Irish teenager's body from a hospital in Negeri Sembilan, Bernama reported.

The body was taken out of the Forensic Medicine Department of the Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital at 12.42am on Saturday (Aug 17) after the documentation was completed, the Malaysian news agency said.

However, Nora's parents Sebastien Marie Philipe and Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin were not seen at the compound of the department.

"I was told by hospital officials that the body has just been claimed. It is learnt that the body has been taken to KLIA (Kuala Lumpur International Airport)," said Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop.

The van transporting the body arrived at the compound of the department at 12.38am, escorted by several policemen, according to Bernama.

The body of the 15-year-old special needs girl was found on Tuesday about 2.5km from an eco-resort in Pantai here after she went missing on Aug 4, a day after she and her family had checked in for a two-week holiday.

The police revealed on Thursday that Nora had died of gastrointestinal bleeding after having gone without food for a long time as well as prolonged stress.

They ruled out foul play and said she had died two or three days before the body was found.