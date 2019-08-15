Malaysian police say autopsy shows missing Irish teen died from starvation; no sign of rape

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian authorities said that Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin died from starvation and stress in the forest in Negeri Sembilan, 2km away from the resort where she was staying with her family.

State police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop told reporters at a press conference on Thursday (Aug 15) that the missing 15-year-old, whose naked body was found on Tuesday in a ravine, was unlikely the victim of foul play.

"There were no signs of rape." Datuk Mohamad said.

The teenager went missing on Aug 4, a day after her family checked into The Dusan eco-resort which is surrounded by lush tropical forest. Her parents, Ms Meabh Quoirin and Mr Sebastien Marie Philipe, noticed the special needs girl was missing from the bedroom in the cottage and immediately lodged a police report.

"She has been dead for the past two to three days. No more than four days," said Mr Mohamad, adding that the pathologist report stated that Nora died from gastrointestinal bleeding due to the perforation of an ulcer.

"For the time being, there are no signs of violence or forced abduction," he added.

The authorities will conduct more tests with samples sent to the Chemistry Department.

The state police chief said Nora's family, who were not at the press conference, could now claim the body.

The family has said that Nora was unlikely to wander off on her own, given that she had holoprosencephaly - a congenital brain malformation - and that she was shy and wary of strangers.