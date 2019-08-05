Family looking for British teen who went missing while holidaying in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 15-year-old girl with special needs from the United Kingdom has gone missing while holidaying in Malaysia.

BBC reported that Nora Quoirin, arrived from London with her family on Saturday (Aug 3), for a two-week trip.

They were staying at a tropical rainforest resort in Seremban, about 65km from the capital city of Kuala Lumpur.

A man, who said he is the victim's uncle, had posted on Facebook seeking help to locate Quoirin.

"Any friends with connections in Malaysia pls (please) get in touch if you think you can help in any way, my niece (Nora Quoirin) has gone missing in Seremban an hour or so from KL.

"She is 15 with special needs, and hasn't been seen since everyone went to bed last night," Dominic Graham said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

According to BBC, a family friend had described the disappearance as "completely out of character" and said Quoirin's parents were "frantic".

The friend said the family had checked into their hotel, went to bed but when they woke up, Quoirin was not in her room and the window was opened.

When contacted, Nilai OCPD Supt Mohamad Nor Marzukee Besar confirmed that police had received a report of a missing 15-year-old Irish girl at a resort in Pantai Hills.

"Based on preliminary police probe, the family comprising a couple and three children from Ireland had checked into the resort at 7am on Aug 3.

"However the family found one of the children named Nora Anne missing from her room at 8.30am the following morning," he said after a missing persons report was lodged by the family.

A police team assisted by personnel from the Fire and Rescue Services Department had conducted a search in the area.

However, they have yet to find the missing girl.

"We are continuing with the search and we have also informed all district police chiefs to help out," he added.