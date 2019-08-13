Team searching for missing Irish teen Nora Anne in Malaysia stumbles upon human remains; investigation underway to confirm identity

SEREMBAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A search-and-rescue team looking for Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin, who has been missing from a resort since Aug 4, found human remains near Mount Berembun in Pantai Hills near Seremban.

The Lucie Blackman Trust, a foundation supporting families of British citizens who are missing or killed abroad, said a body has been found in the search for 15-year-old Nora.

"At this time, we cannot confirm it is Nora. However it sadly seems likely. Investigations are underway to confirm identity and cause of death," it said in a statement on Tuesday. (Aug 13).

Police confirmed that the body, found in Pantai Hills, 2km from the resort, is that of a white female.

"Our forensics and pathologists are at the crime scene, but we have yet to establish the identity of the victim, " state police chief DCP Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop told reporters on Tuesday (Aug 13).

DCP Mohamad Mat said the search-and-rescue team received a call from the public around 1pm, and a team was immediately sent to the area near a waterfall.

Nora and her family, who arrived in Malaysia from London on Aug 3 for a two-week holiday, checked into eco-resort The Dusun in the dense tropical forest in Negeri Sembilan.

The next day on Aug 4, at 8am, they discovered that Nora was missing from the bedroom that she shared with her two siblings Innes Julia and Maurice Arthure.

A window in the room, which could be opened only from the inside, was open.

Nora, who who holds an Irish passport, has learning difficulties. Nora's father Sebastien Marie Philipe is French and her mother Maebh Jaseprine Quoirin, Irish.

A reward of RM50,000 (S$16,500) was offered on Monday (Aug 12) for information leading to Nora's return.

Police officers from England, France and Ireland are also helping Malaysian police in the investigation into Nora's disappearance, but they are not involved in the search-and-rescue operation, Malaysia's national news agency Bernama reported on Monday (Aug 12).

Besides police officers, others involved in the search operation were personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, Rela, the Orang Asli from the Senoi Praaq unit as well local Orang Asli community and villagers.

In addition to Mount Berembun, the authorities also combed the nearby river Sungai Berembun and surrounding villages in the dense forest.