Haziq, man at centre of Malaysia's gay sex video scandal, arrested at KL airport: Report

KUALA LUMPUR - Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, the man who claimed that he had sex with Malaysia's Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, was on Friday (June 14) arrested by police at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), The Malaysian Insight online news reported.

He was picked up by the police at about 5.30pm, the report said.

It was not clear why he was arrested by the police. But the authorities have said they are working to establish who could be behind the release of the gay sex video clips on Tuesday that showed two men having sex. Mr Haziq claimed he was one of the men in the video and his partner was Datuk Seri Azmin.

The video has rocked Malaysian politics as Mr Azmin, 54, is deputy president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), the party with the most number of MPs in Parliament. PKR is led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who himself went through two scandals allegedly involving men in 1998 and 2008.

Mr Haziq's lawyer, Ramesh Sivakumar, was quoted by Free Malaysia Today news site as saying his client was picked up by the police at the budget terminal of KLIA, klia2, as he was about to take a flight out of Kuala Lumpur. “I am on my way to the police station there” in Sepang, he told FMT.

Mr Haziq, 27, is Youth chief of PKR for Santubong district in his native Sarawak state.

He worked as the principal private secretary to the Deputy Minister of Primary Industries in Putrajaya, before his suspension on Thursday following the release of the video.

He is not the first person arrested in investigations into the case.

Police on Thursday arrested two opposition politicians, including Umno supreme council member Lokman Adam, for refusing to cooperate with the men in blue when they went to search his house in Kajang, Selangor. The other politician arrested was a member of the Malaysian Indian Congress who was with Datuk Lokman at the time.

Mr Lokman, who was communications director at the Ministry of Finance when former premier Najib Razak was finance minister, on Tuesday made a police report, asking the authorities to investigate the sex video and claims of corruption against Azmin.