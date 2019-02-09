Former princess Ubolratana thanks Thais for support after King blocks her election bid

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi posted a message on Saturday (Feb 9) morning to thank Thais for their love and support.

The older sister of King Maha Vajiralongkorn posted the message on her Instagram wall shortly after 6am after the King prohibited her from standing in the upcoming election as a candidate for prime minister of a pro-Thaksin party.

"I would like to thank all of my fellow Thais for the love and kindness towards me throughout the day. And I would like to thank you all for moral support and for supporting me. Anyway, I would like to thank you all again sincerely.

"I would like to see Thailand move forward and become admired and accepted by the international community. I would like to see all Thais enjoy rights and chances and have well-being and happiness throughout the country. And I would like to thank you all with my love and sincerity. I wish you all good luck and happiness. #ILoveYou," she posted.

A political bombshell was dropped on Friday morning when the Thai Raksa Chart party nominated her as its sole candidate for prime minister in the upcoming elections.

But some 12 hours later, however, the King issued a nationally televised royal command saying immediate members of the Royal Family traditionally must stay above politics.