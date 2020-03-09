Ex-judge Gopal Sri Ram to continue as Malaysian government's lead prosecutor in 1MDB-linked trials

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysia's new Attorney-General Idrus Harun, appointed by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin last week, is allowing former judge Gopal Sri Ram to continue as lead prosecutor for the government in cases related to state fund 1MDB and ex-premier Najib Razak.

Datuk Seri Sri Ram, 76, was appointed to the post by the former attorney-general Tommy Thomas.

The former Federal Court judge told the media on Monday (March 9) that the newly minted Attorney-General, Tan Sri Idrus, had told him to "go ahead".

This includes prosecutions against other high-profile figures as well.

"I understood that to be the position," said Mr Sri Ram at the corruption trial of Rosmah Mansor here on Monday (March 9).

Mr Idrus, also a former Federal Court judge, was appointed as the new attorney-general replacing to replace Tan Sri Tommy, who resigned following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

Mr Sri Ram is also the lead prosecutor in the joint trial of Najib and former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy relating to the tampering of 1MDB's audit report, and Rosmah's graft trial relating to a solar hybrid project in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, prominent criminal lawyer V. Sithambaram was appointed as lead prosecutor in Najib's SRC International case. SRC was a former unit of 1MDB.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin was in 2016 sacked as deputy prime minister and from Umno for questioning then pemier Najib over 1MDB.

The trial of Najib on charges of corruption and money laundering involving 1MDB funds will resume on Tuesday (March 10).