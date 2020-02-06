Rosmah's graft trial finally begins after two-day delay

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysia's former first lady, who allegedly bankrolled a luxurious lifestyle with kickbacks and stolen public money, went on trial yesterday for corruption for the first time since her husband lost power.

Rosmah Mansor, notorious for making overseas shopping trips and owning vast collections of handbags and jewellery, became a lightning rod for public anger as the government of former prime minister Najib Razak was engulfed by corruption allegations.

Her husband's long-ruling coalition suffered a shock election defeat in 2018, in large part due to claims that he and his officials plundered billions of dollars from sovereign wealth fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Najib and his wife have since been hit with multiple charges over the looting of the investment vehicle, but Rosmah's first trial centres on allegations that she received bribes linked to a government project.

Prosecutors allege that she pocketed RM6.5 million (S$2.17 million) for helping a company secure a project to provide solar power generators to schools in Sarawak state.

The 68-year-old is also accused of soliciting a further RM187.5 million from Mr Saidi Abang Samsudin, who was managing director of Jepak Holdings, the company involved.

Rosmah faces three counts of corruption for the offences, which allegedly took place in 2016 and 2017.

Rosmah, known for her imperious manner and enormous mane of hair, denied all the charges as proceedings began at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

The former prime minister's wife "occupied no official position". "However, she wielded considerable influence by her own overbearing nature," said prosecutor Gopal Sri Ram in his opening statement.

"She placed herself in a position where she was able to influence decisions in the public sector."

The trial was supposed to have started on Monday but was delayed after Rosmah was admitted to hospital complaining of neck pain.

She arrived in court yesterday in a car tailed by an ambulance, and limped into the courtroom.

Najib, who is on trial at the High Court over the looting of 1MDB, made an appearance in the courtroom as the trial got under way.

The couple's lavish lifestyle has come to symbolise the perceived rot in Malaysia's ruling elite. Following the 2018 election, police discovered valuables - including cash, jewellery and luxury handbags - worth up to US$273 million (S$377 million) linked to the pair.

In his opening statement yesterday, Datuk Seri Gopal said the prosecution would attempt to prove that Rosmah solicited the bribe by promising to help Jepak Holdings to acquire the contract for the solar hybrid project.

Mr Gopal said Rosmah, through her former aide Rizal Mansor, had sought a "political donation" of 17 per cent of the value of the solar hybrid project contract, which translated into more than RM200 million.

"On Rizal's advice, she agreed to accept 15 per cent (which translated into RM187.5 million). It is of importance to note that the accused did not hold any position of responsibility in any political party at that time," said Mr Gopal.

"The accused knew that the so-called 'political donation' was meant as a bribe for her. Payment was contingent on her using her influence to obtain the solar hybrid contract for Saidi's company," the prosecutor added.

Mr Gopal also told the court Rosmah had allegedly received RM6.5 million in cash from Mr Saidi in connection with the solar hybrid project.

Yesterday, the court also heard from the first prosecution witness that a dedicated office had been set up in the Prime Minister's Department solely for the affairs of Rosmah not long after Najib became premier in 2009.

The office was initially called FLOM division, or First Lady of Malaysia division, said witness Huzairi Zainal Abidin, the former director of Secretariat and Services Management Division in the Prime Minister's Office.

But he said the issue became controversial and the division was renamed. "The usage of FLOM became a big issue because some people were of the view that the first lady of Malaysia should be the Raja Permaisuri Agong (the queen)," the New Straits Times reported.

Rosmah faces imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK