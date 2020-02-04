Najib takes one last swipe at Jho Low on his final day at SRC International trial

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak took a final swing at fugitive financier Low Taek Jho on his last day on the stand at the SRC International trial, where he is accused of misappropriating RM42 million (S$14 million) from the company's funds.

Najib said Low, better known as Jho Low, convinced him that he had a special relationship with the Saudis and could deliver when it came to dealing with them.

Najib, who was under re-examination by lead counsel Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, said that Low appeared to be closer to the Saudis during dealings that resulted in "donations" to Najib's bank accounts.

"At that time, it was clear that he (Jho Low) was closer to the Saudis rather than Malaysia's side. He was representing Saudi Arabia at the time," he said on Tuesday (Feb 4).

The Pekan MP then repeated his oath again that he did not know that the RM42 million deposited into his account was from SRC International, a former 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) linked company.

Najib placed the blame on Low and said the fugitive businessman had transferred the money as a "cover up" so that he would not find out the truth.

"Jho Low made immense amounts of money elsewhere. He must have thought that if he didn't continue to make sure donations flow into my account, it would have affected his relationship with me and this would lead me to uncover the scams.

"He needed to continue to ensure I had confidence and faith in him, so the RM42 million is minuscule compared to what he was making," he added.

After 13 days, Najib completed his testimony and was released from the witness stand.

Najib is facing seven charges - three for criminal breach of trust, one for abuse of power and three for money laundering involving SRC International funds totalling RM42 million.

Second defence witness Krystal Yap, formerly of AmBank, is expected to take the stand on Tuesday afternoon before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali.