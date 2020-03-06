Federal Court judge Idrus Harun is Malaysia's new Attorney-General, replacing Tommy Thomas

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - New Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday (March 6) appointed a judge, Tan Sri Idrus Harun, as the new Attorney-General with immediate effect.

The Federal Court judge replaces Mr Tommy Thomas who resigned from the post on Feb 28, two days before Tan Sri Muhyiddin was sworn in as prime minister.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin, consented to the appointment.

Mr Idrus will helm the seat for two years starting on Friday (March 6).

The Federal Court is Malaysia's apex court.

"The King has consented to Thomas' request to cut his tenure short on Feb 28. The government thanks him for his service," said the statement.

Malaysiakini news site reported that Mr Idrus was elevated to the Federal Court in November last year, and that he is the elder brother of Election Commission chief Azhar Harun.