British family whose daughter died in Negeri Sembilan files civil suit against resort operator

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The parents of Nora Anne Quoirin, whose body was found in a jungle in Negeri Sembilan, have filed a civil suit against the operator of a resort there for negligence.

Sebastian Marie Philipe and Meabh Quoirin filed the suit against Helen Marion Todd, who is the operator of Dusun Resort where 15-year old Nora, her parents and two siblings had been vacationing.

The Quoirins claimed in their suit that Todd had failed to keep the premises safe and secured, did not install and maintain a CCTV system in the premises, as well as did not secure and maintain the latch of a window in the rooms where the family stayed, among others.

The suit was filed through the family's lawyer Sankara Nair, and the case management will be on Jan 21 at the Seremban Sessions Court.

The plaintiffs are claiming special damages in the sum of RM152,707.90, general damages assessed by the court, RM30,000 damages for bereavement, among others.

London schoolgirl Nora Anne had disappeared from the resort she was staying with her family on Aug 4 last year.

She had checked into the property with her parents and siblings Innes Julia and Maurice Arthure a day earlier.

However, she was not found in her room she shared with her siblings the following morning. A window in the room that could only be opened from the inside was opened.

Her remains were found 10 days after she went missing from the resort, after a massive manhunt.