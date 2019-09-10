Anwar Ibrahim's political secretary arrested in connection with a violent incident in August

KUALA LUMPUR - The political secretary of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim, Farhash Wafa Salvador, who police suspect is the mastermind behind a riot at a sports complex last month, was arrested on Tuesday (Sept 10) after he surrendered himself at the Ampang Jaya district police station.

Selangor crime investigation chief Fadzil Ahmat said the Perak PKR chief tested negative for drugs.

"He has given us his full cooperation and he is now out on police bail," said the senior police officer .

Mr Fadzil added that investigation papers had also been submitted to the Attorney-General's Chambers for the next course or action.

The case centres on an incident on the night of Aug 31, when a scuffle took place at the Arena All Stars sports complex in Ampang, after a man, who has been arrested, shoved the face of another man, believed to be a 29-year-old boxing coach, when they ran into each other during a Thai kick-boxing tournament.

That led to a commotion which escalated into a full-on attack on the boxing coach when he exited the premises and headed to the motorcycle parking area outside the building. He was assaulted by a group of 10 men armed with knives, helmets and chairs.

Police said the victim suffered injuries all over his body and so far, six suspects, including Mr Farhash, had been arrested in connection with the incident, which was classified as a riot.

Mr Farhash had earlier dismissed rumours that he was involved in a fight after a text message went viral, claiming that he had punched a man after losing a court case to him.

This is not the first time Mr Farhash has been in trouble with the authorities.

Related Story PKR president Anwar Ibrahim advises his aide to turn himself in over brawl case

Related Story Anwar says he and Azmin still on the same team following sex video spat

Related Story Malaysian gay sex video saga: A timeline of events

On July 16, he and two other people were arrested in connection with investigations into the circulation of sexually explicit video clips which allegedly involved PKR deputy president Azmin Ali with former PKR youth leader Haziq Aziz.

All three men were picked up near Johor Baru and remanded for four days.

Mr Farhash has denied any involvement in circulating the clips and called on Datuk Seri Azmin, who is also Economic Affairs Minister, to resign "if the evidence is overwhelmingly against him".

His arrest, together with several others in relation to the gay sex video scandal, put the rivalry within PKR - between factions led by Datuk Seri Anwar and Mr Azmin - in the spotlight.