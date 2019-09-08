Anwar's aide must still surrender even though victim in riot case has withdrawn report: Police

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Perak Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak is still required to surrender to the police over a brawl in Ampang on Merdeka night, even though the victim had withdrawn his police report.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief, Senior Assistant Commissioner Fadzil Ahmat, said that Mr Farhash must turn himself in as soon as possible.

"Farhash, who is the main suspect, has yet to turn himself in and I urge him to do so as soon as possible to assist in the investigations," said Mr Fadzil.

"The complainant lodged a separate report on Thursday (Sept 5) to withdraw his initial report. But we will refer the matter to the Attorney-General's Chambers for further action," he said on Saturday.

Mr Fadzil added that four men who were detained earlier last week in the course of the investigations have been released on police bail, while another has been handed over to the Cheras police district headquarters for a separate drug-related offence on Saturday.

"The five men were initially detained and remanded earlier this week to assist in investigations. All five men are Muay Thai coaches," he said.

It was reported that Mr Farhash, who is also political secretary to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said he would assist police in their investigations into the brawl on Aug 31 after he was made aware of a police report on the matter in which his brother was named.

The fight allegedly started when one man pushed another at a sports complex in Ampang. The management of the sports complex was, however, able to stop the fight from escalating.

Unfortunately, the matter did not end there.

The two men met again at the venue's motorcycle parking space and were later joined by 10 other men.

There, the victim was allegedly attacked with helmets, knives and chairs.

Mr Fadzil had said that the victim's friends tried to help but failed and the victim suffered injuries to his waist and genitals.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for possessing weapons or missiles at a riot.