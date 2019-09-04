Anwar Ibrahim's aide sought by Malaysian police as suspect in fight

KUALA LUMPUR - The political secretary to Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Anwar Ibrahim, Mr Farhash Wafa Salvador, has been named a suspect in an armed riot which occurred at a sports complex last Saturday (Aug 31).

Selangor crime investigation department police chief Fadzil Ahmat said on Tuesday (Sept 3) a scuffle broke out at Arena All Stars sports complex in Ampang last Saturday night after one of the suspects shoved the victim's face when they ran into each other during a Thai kickboxing tournament.

"That led to a commotion but the two of them were asked to leave by the sports complex's management. The victim then went to the motorcycle parking area outside where he was attacked with knives, helmets and chairs by 10 men," Mr Fadzil said.

"The victim's friends tried to defuse the situation but failed," he said.

The victim, believed to be a 29-year-old boxing coach, suffered injuries all over his body, police said. It is learnt that statements from the victim, his friends and witnesses have been taken by police.

Following the incident, Mr Fadzil said, police are urging Mr Farhash to come forward to facilitate investigations.

In a short media statement issued late Tuesday night Mr Farhash said: "I am willing to give my full cooperation if needed."

Earlier, Mr Farhash, 37, had dismissed rumours that he had been involved in a fight after a text message went viral claiming that he had punched a man after losing a court case involving the man.

This is not the first time Mr Farhash, who is deputy chief of Perak PKR, has landed himself in hot water with the authorities.

On July 16, Mr Farhash with two others were arrested to facilitate investigations into the circulation of sexually explicit video clips which allegedly featured PKR deputy president Azmin Ali with former PKR youth leader Haziq Aziz.

Mr Farhash was picked up along with two others near Johor Baru and remanded for four days.

He had previously denied any involvement in circulating the clips, and called on Datuk Seri Azmin, who is also Economic Affairs Minister, to resign "if the evidence is overwhelmingly against him".

His arrest together with several others in relation to the gay sex video scandal have put rivalries within PKR - between factions led by Datuk Seri Anwar and Mr Azmin - in the spotlight.