JAKARTA - For the first time in two years, Indonesian businessman Pranyoto Widodo and his wife are again scouring bazaars for snacks and desserts known as "takjil" to serve when breaking fast with the family.

Every Ramadan before the pandemic, they used to buy their favourite food at various spots across the Indonesian capital, including Bendungan Hilir in Central Jakarta, Rawamangun in East Jakarta and Kelapa Gading in North Jakarta.