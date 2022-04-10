Festive Ramadan buzz brings joy in India, but cost concerns linger

A view of the courtyard at the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi before Iftar on April 6, 2022. ST PHOTO: DEBARSHI DASGUPTA
India Correspondent
Updated
Published
2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

NEW DELHI - A boy called out to passers-by, coaxing them to sample cuts of sheermal, a sweetened flatbread topped with nuts, which he waved around enticingly on an orange plastic plate.

"Aaiyee bhai, aaiyee (Come brother, come)," he hollered.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top