Festive cheer as Ramadan bazaars - and crowds - are back in Singapore after two years

SINGAPORE - When Ms Layla Rahman, 27, had pregnancy cravings for dendeng, (grilled beef slices) in her second trimester two years ago, her husband panicked as he knew the bazaars that usually sold them during the Ramadan fasting month were closed due to Covid-19 curbs.

After searching for hours on the Internet and asking friends, he eventually found a small joint in an MRT station that sold the delicacy.

The duo sorely missed the bazaars, where one could easily find popular dishes and snacks during the fasting month.

The couple, with their 19-month-old son in tow, were unsurprisingly among the crowds of people who have thronged the Geylang Serai Bazaar since it reopened on April 2 after a two-year hiatus.

Ms Layla said: "The memory of visiting bazaars during Ramadan with family is something most of us in the community hold fondly. I've been following my parents every year since I was young, and now I'm here with a family of my own."

"It really helps set the mood for the days leading up to Hari Raya," she added.

Following recent relaxed safe management measures, the organiser of the bazaar, Wisma Geylang Serai, announced an expansion which will see 30 new stalls from April 14. Twenty of them will be retail stalls, while 10 are food stalls.

Ms Indah Nabielah, 29, always had dreams of opening a stall at the Geylang Serai Bazaar, but her plans to bring it to fruition in 2020 were disrupted by the pandemic.

Even after securing a stall at this year's bazaar, the owner of beef ribs and steak shop T Bob's Corner was still nervous that the annual fest would be cancelled.

"We were excited that life in Singapore was finally going back to normal after so long... but also a bit anxious, wondering if the bazaar would be cancelled at the last minute if the rules were suddenly retightened," she said.

When the bazaar finally started, her anxiety turned to relief and happiness as she revelled in the festive cheer that she had missed.

"It was very kecoh (hectic) for both vendors and the public. The public were excited to visit and there were long queues everywhere," she said.