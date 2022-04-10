Festive cheer as Ramadan bazaars - and crowds - are back in Singapore after two years

SINGAPORE - When Ms Layla Rahman, 27, had pregnancy cravings for dendeng, (grilled beef slices) in her second trimester two years ago, her husband panicked as he knew the bazaars that usually sold them during the Ramadan fasting month were closed due to Covid-19 curbs.
After searching for hours on the Internet and asking friends, he eventually found a small joint in an MRT station that sold the delicacy.
The duo sorely missed the bazaars, where one could easily find popular dishes and snacks during the fasting month.
The couple, with their 19-month-old son in tow, were unsurprisingly among the crowds of people who have thronged the Geylang Serai Bazaar since it reopened on April 2 after a two-year hiatus.
Ms Layla said: "The memory of visiting bazaars during Ramadan with family is something most of us in the community hold fondly. I've been following my parents every year since I was young, and now I'm here with a family of my own."
"It really helps set the mood for the days leading up to Hari Raya," she added.
Following recent relaxed safe management measures, the organiser of the bazaar, Wisma Geylang Serai, announced an expansion which will see 30 new stalls from April 14. Twenty of them will be retail stalls, while 10 are food stalls.
Ms Indah Nabielah, 29, always had dreams of opening a stall at the Geylang Serai Bazaar, but her plans to bring it to fruition in 2020 were disrupted by the pandemic.
Even after securing a stall at this year's bazaar, the owner of beef ribs and steak shop T Bob's Corner was still nervous that the annual fest would be cancelled.
"We were excited that life in Singapore was finally going back to normal after so long... but also a bit anxious, wondering if the bazaar would be cancelled at the last minute if the rules were suddenly retightened," she said.
When the bazaar finally started, her anxiety turned to relief and happiness as she revelled in the festive cheer that she had missed.
"It was very kecoh (hectic) for both vendors and the public. The public were excited to visit and there were long queues everywhere," she said.
Among those in the snaking long queues were Mr Sayed Isyak and his wife.
Mr Sayed, 36, said that his family has a longstanding tradition of visiting the Geylang Serai Bazaar on the second last day of Ramadan every year, to soak in the festive atmosphere before Hari Raya.
"We missed out for two years, so we were happy to hear that it was reopening. It's a big part of our local festivities so something always felt missing when the bazaars were closed," the electrical engineer said.
Mr Sayed and his wife visited the bazaar on the weekend it opened to check out the stalls before taking his parents there.
"Although it is smaller than what we are used to and some safe management measures are still in place, it is nice to have this back. We'll also continue our tradition of coming here on the last few days of the fasting month," he said.
Over at the Kampong Glam Bazaar in Kandahar Street, the atmosphere was just as vibrant, with patrons queueing up to visit the 22 food stalls there.
When The Sunday Times visited the bazaar on Saturday (April 9), there was an hour-long wait to get to the stalls.
Mr Mustaffa Kamal Abdul Muttalip, 29, said he went about renting a stall when he heard the Kampong Glam Bazaar was opening this year. He has been running a home-based beverage venture for over a year and was excited at the idea of selling his drinks physically.
He said: "The crowd was insane and you could really feel the joyous vibe. We got to soak in every moment of it - the smell, the noise, the heat. It's been two long years and it felt awesome."
He added that seeing people enjoying his slushies - children would give him the thumbs-up after drinking them - gave him a sense of contentment.
"It was nice to see the crowd and the hustle and bustle - it is a great way to relieve stress after the pandemic," he said.
The Geylang Serai Bazaar is open until May 2, while the Kampong Glam Bazaar is open till May 1.