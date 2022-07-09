Reactions in China to Shinzo Abe's death underscore his complex legacy there

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday (July 9) expressed his deep regret to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over the death of Japan's former premier Shinzo Abe.

"On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, and in his own name, Xi Jinping expressed deep condolences over the untimely death of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, and condolences to his relatives," said state news agency Xinhua.

"I deeply regret his sudden passing," Mr Xi was quoted as saying, noting Mr Abe's efforts to improve China-Japan ties during his term in office.

"I once reached an important consensus with him on building a China-Japan relationship that meets the requirements of the new era."

Mr Xi and Mr Abe had shared a sometimes frosty relationship. The Chinese leader's tribute came a day after Mr Abe's fatal shooting, lagging behind those of other world leaders.

The former Japanese leader left behind a complex legacy in China. During his two separate terms in office, relations between both countries had improved, but many Chinese remember him for his 2013 visit to the Yasukuni Shrine, a memorial of Japan's war dead including war criminals, and for spearheading efforts to counter China's growing influence in Asia.

While the world mourns the death of Mr Abe, who died on Friday after he was shot by a lone gunman while campaigning in the Japanese city of Nara, many people in China are reacting very differently.

On Chinese social media, news of the death sparked glee and an outpouring of anti-Japan vitriol, with some netizens hailing the gunman as a hero.

"My great-grandfather was buried alive by the Japanese during the war against China. As a political leader, every time Abe visits (Yasukuni) to worship, it is a sting and a humiliation to my heart... So this news about Abe's death, I feel simply happy to hear it," said one netizen.

Another post on China's Twitter-like Weibo read: "Some people say we are too extreme, and that we should respect the dead and reflect on our own behaviour. Have they forgotten what was just commemorated two days ago on July 7? I hope these people will not forget our national humiliation."

On July 7, 1937, a battle broke out between Japanese troops and soldiers from what was then the Republic of China at the Marco Polo Bridge in south-west Beijing, marking the start of the second Sino-Japanese war, where by some estimates 20 million Chinese died.

Beijing has for decades highlighted China's exploits during the war and vilified the Japanese for their wartime atrocities in order to stoke Chinese nationalism, but this has also left an impact on public attitudes towards Japan.

The public reaction to Mr Abe's death has caused even typically hawkish Chinese scholars and commentators to call for restraint.