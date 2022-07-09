Shinzo Abe's shooter holds grudge against former Japan PM over links to a religious group

TOKYO - The man who gunned down former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe on Friday (July 8) told police that the crime was not politically-motivated and that he had not targeted Mr Abe, who was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, due to opposition to his political beliefs.

But Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, held a grudge against Mr Abe because he believed the former PM had affiliations to a religious organisation.

Yamagami harboured hatred for this religious group because his mother had been coerced into joining the group, and was sucked into paying exorbitant membership dues and donations that bankrupted and broke up the family.

The Japanese police has not named the organisation.

"I wanted to target the leader of the organisation, but it was difficult," Yamagami had reportedly told police. "I took aim at Abe since I believed that he was tied (to the organisation). I wanted to kill him."

Mr Abe was shot in the western city of Nara on Friday morning while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country in which political violence is rare and guns are tightly controlled.

Mr Abe was rushed to a Nara hospital following the shooting before being pronounced dead in the late afternoon.

Nara prefecture police chief Tomoaki Onizuka on Saturday declined to go into details on whether security measures at the site were inadequate.

However, he said an ongoing probe will look into factors such as whether there was a lack of security personnel or training.

"We can't deny there were problems," he said, adding that the probe must be completed with "a sense of urgency."

The attack against Mr Abe appears to be premeditated. Since he quit his job as a forklift operator in May, Yamagami had allegedly turned his attention to making weapons.

Police found several handmade guns - akin to the 40cm by 20cm double-barrelled handgun which was used in the attack - and explosives during a raid of Yamagami's home on Friday night.