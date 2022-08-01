US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan on Tuesday: Taiwan media

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - Several Taiwan media outlets reported late on Monday (Aug 1) that US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to visit Taiwan on Tuesday and spend the night in Taipei, citing unnamed sources.

China has warned that its military would never “sit idly by” if Mrs Pelosi were to visit Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.

The Liberty Times newspaper said Mrs Pelosi was scheduled to visit Taiwan’s Parliament on Wednesday morning before continuing her Asia trip.

The United Daily News, also citing unnamed sources, said “related officials” were told to receive Mrs Pelosi, who is set to arrive in the capital Taipei on Tuesday evening at the soonest and spend the night there.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said it has no comment on reports on Mrs Pelosi’s travel plan and no further information to share with media.

Earlier on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said it would be “a gross interference in China’s internal affairs” if Mrs Pelosi visits Taiwan, and warned that it would lead to “very serious developments and consequences.”

A visit by Democrat Pelosi, who is second in the line of succession to the US presidency and a long-time critic of China, would coincide with worsening ties between Washington and Beijing.

Republican Newt Gingrich was the last US House speaker to visit Taiwan, in 1997.