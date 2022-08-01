US Congressional delegation led by Nancy Pelosi calls on President Halimah, PM Lee

SINGAPORE - A group of six United States Congressmen led by Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi called on President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday (Aug 1).

President Halimah and the Congressional delegation affirmed the excellent and longstanding partnership between Singapore and the US, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

President Halimah said in a Facebook post after their meeting at the Istana: "We discussed ways to deepen educational and people-to-people ties between our two countries, and welcomed cooperation in new and forward-looking areas like climate change. We also exchanged views on fostering social cohesion and creating greater opportunities for women."

Singapore is the first stop of the Congressional delegation's visit to the Indo-Pacific region this week.

Mrs Pelosi had, in a statement on Sunday, said the visit - which will include stops in Malaysia, South Korea and Japan - aimed to reaffirm America's commitment to its allies and friends in the region.

The delegation also met PM Lee and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan at the Istana.

During their meeting, they affirmed the deep and multi-faceted partnership between Singapore and the US, underpinned by robust cooperation across the defence, security and economic spheres.

"PM welcomed the commitment expressed by the Congressional delegation for strong US engagement of the region, and both sides discussed ways to deepen the US' economic engagement of the region through initiatives such as the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework," the ministry said.

PM Lee and the delegation also exchanged views on key international and regional developments, including the war in Ukraine, cross-strait relations, and climate change.

Added MFA: "PM Lee highlighted the importance of stable US-China relations for regional peace and security."

Singapore was among 12 countries at the virtual launch of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a US-led initiative to strengthen economic cooperation with the region, in May.

Singapore is also a major security cooperation partner of the US, the only country to have that designation.