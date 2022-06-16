Biden announces more artillery, ammunition, anti-ship missiles for Ukraine

A Ukrainian serviceman prepares to fire from Ukrainian positions near the city of Lysychansk, in Ukraine's Luhansk region, on June 14, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Joe Biden announced a new package of arms and ammunition for Ukraine on Tuesday (June 15) after reaffirming Washington's support for Kyiv against Russia's invasion in a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The package of US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) worth of arms includes more artillery, coastal anti-ship defence systems and ammunition for artillery and advanced rocket systems that Ukraine is already using, Biden said.

In the phone call, Biden said he "reaffirmed my commitment that the United States will stand by Ukraine as it defends its democracy and support its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression," according to a statement.

