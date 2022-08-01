China warns its military will 'not sit idly by' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China said on Monday (July 1) that its military "not sit idly by" if US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan.

The latest warning was issued during a Chinese Foreign Ministry regular briefing.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian also said that because of Mrs Pelosi's status as the "No. 3 official of the U.S. government", a visit to Taiwan, which China claims as its own, would "lead to egregious political impact".

Mrs Pelosi was set to kick-off a tour of four Asian countries on Monday in Singapore amid intense speculation that she may risk the wrath of Beijing by also visiting self-ruled Taiwan.

