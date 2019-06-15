Hong Kong democracy group says Sunday protest still on, calls on Carrie Lam to resign

HONG KONG - A pro-democracy coalition in Hong Kong said a protest march will continue on Sunday (June 16) in spite of the suspension of a divisive extradition Bill.

Following large-scale protests across the city this week, which saw police firing tear gas and rubber bullets, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced at a media conference on Saturday that the tabling of the proposed law will be postponed.

But the Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF) hit back at Mrs Lam in a separate media conference outside the city's legislature, vowing to continue taking to the streets until the Bill is completely withdrawn.

"We have been lied to many times before when the government said they will postpone projects," said CHRF vice-convenor Bonnie Leung.

"But after the social pressure has eased, they go on to do it anyway."

The group also called on Mrs Lam to step down, calling her attitude towards the visceral public outcry "arrogant, ignorant and indifferent".

Initially scheduled to be tabled on Wednesday, the sitting was called off after thousands of protesters surrounded the government building, resulting in clashes with the police that left scores injured.

If passed, the law would have created a legal mechanism allowing for criminals to be extradited to several countries, including mainland China.

But there have been fears that this could be used against political dissidents and activists with trumped up charges.