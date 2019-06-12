Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam calls extradition law protests 'organised riot'

HONG KONG - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday (June 12) called the extradition law protests an "organised riot".

In a strongly-worded three-minute video, Ms Lam said: "This is not an act that shows love for Hong Kong."

“Some people resorted to dangerous, or even potentially fatal, acts," she said, adding that these actions have undermined the safety of many - including ordinary citizens, young people who had wanted to express their views in a peaceful manner, police and civil servants.

She noted that while there are different views on the extradition Bill, issues involving China and Hong Kong have been used by some people to cause conflict.

Radical confrontation is not the solution, she said.

At least 22 people were injured during clashes between police and protesters on Wednesday over the contentious extradition Bill.

By night time, police officers were still in a stand-off with protesters on Queensway, not far from Admiralty Station, even though most of the protesters had dispersed following the use of tear gas and rubber bullets.

Earlier, police fired rubber bullets at protesters after they declared a "riot" as - for the second time in days - clashes broke out between police and protesters demonstrating against the Bill.