Hong Kong govt ramps up efforts to curb Covid-19 spread as it seeks to hand out subsidies

HONG KONG - The Hong Kong government is ramping up efforts to stem the surge of Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant, amid concerns over untraceable community spread, even as it seeks to hand out aid to those affected.

In a news briefing on Tuesday (Jan 18), Chief Executive Carrie Lam said eligible residents and businesses could receive financial aid before the Chinese New Year as applications, that have begun, would be processed once received.

This is unlike previous rounds where officials processed all applications only at the close of the deadline.

The subsidies, amounting to HK$3.57 billion (S$620 million), were announced on Jan 14, together with the government's decision to extend strict measures such as closures of gyms and cinemas, as well as a ban on dining in from 6pm till Feb 3.

"For the time being, we have no plans to relax what we have announced for implementation. But going forward, we will adjust our measures," Mrs Lam said.

She said if rules were to be eased, they would do so around Feb 14 under the vaccine bubble arrangement.

"In other words, staff and customers could only go into that prescribed premise after they have been vaccinated."

The chief executive rejected the suggestion of a city-wide lockdown for mandatory testing like in the mainland, saying current measures are effective as 60 to 70 per cent of Omicron cases are detected in quarantine camps.

With about 18,000 people taking a vaccine dose daily the past week or so, Mrs Lam said appeals from officials have worked.

The take up among the seniors - the category with a dismal rate - also inched up. About 55 per cent of those aged 70 to 79 have had their first jab, while it is 27 per cent for those aged 80 and above.

As at Monday (Jan 17), 76.5 per cent of the 7.4 million population have had their first dose of vaccine, while 70 per cent have had two shots.