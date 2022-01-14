Hong Kong to extend Covid-19 curbs for Chinese New Year, says local media

The government is trying to contain an Omicron outbreak that has reached some 60 cases locally. PHOTO: REUTERS
HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Hong Kong will extend the restrictions it put in place to fend off an outbreak of Covid-19 for two weeks, keeping social venues shut and shortening dining hours at restaurants until the end of the Chinese New Year, according to local media.

The rules - banning dine-in services after 6pm and shutting down bars, cinemas, gyms and entertainment venues - will last until Feb 3, local broadcaster Cable TV and HK01 reported, citing unidentified people.

The restrictions started on Jan 7 and were originally set to last for two weeks. The addition of two weeks means they will be in place throughout the entire Chinese New Year holiday that runs for the first three days of February.

An announcement about the extension is expected to be made on Friday afternoon (Jan 14), Cable TV said. The move will put a significant damper on the celebrations, which often involve families gathering together in large groups for dinner at local restaurants.

