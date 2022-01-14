Hong Kong airport bans transit passengers from 153 countries, including Singapore

HONG KONG (AFP) - Hong Kong announced on Friday (Jan 14) a ban on passengers from more than 150 nations transiting via its airport as China ramps up strict anti-virus travel measures ahead of the Winter Olympics.

The move deepens Hong Kong's global isolation and comes as Beijing battles to stamp out a flurry of Delta and Omicron outbreaks in the only major economy still pursuing a staunch zero-Covid strategy.

Like mainland China, Hong Kong has maintained some of the world's harshest measures throughout the pandemic - including weeks-long quarantines, targeted lockdowns and mass testing.

The Chinese business hub ranks territories into categories based on how widespread their Covid-19 infections are, with 153 countries including Singapore currently classified as Group A - from which arrivals must spend 21 days in quarantine.

Hong Kong's airport said anyone who has spent time in the last three weeks in any of those countries would be banned from transiting between Sunday and Feb 15.

Eight Group A countries - Australia, Canada, France, India, the Philippines, Pakistan, Britain and the United States - are already banned entirely from arriving in Hong Kong.

The city is battling a small outbreak of the Omicron variant that began with returning Cathay Pacific flight crew who breached home quarantine rules.

It has reimposed strict social distancing rules, including closing gyms and halting restaurant dining after 6pm, and has said Cathay Pacific might face legal action.

Cathay Pacific is already flying only a fraction of its pre-pandemic routes and many of its long-haul flights transit through its home city.

Other airlines have dramatically scaled back routes to Hong Kong or begun avoiding it altogether because of the quarantine rules.

China flare-ups

It is not clear whether the transit suspension will impact the Winter Olympics, with many athletes and officials expected to travel to China via Hong Kong in the coming days ahead of next month's opening of the Games.

The suspension was first reported by Bloomberg News this week, citing sources who said it would not apply to diplomats, officials and athletes heading to the Olympics.

But the Hong Kong airport statement on Friday listed no exemptions for Olympic delegates and a spokesman did not immediately reply to a request for clarity.