China warns airlines to avoid areas near Taiwan as tensions rise following Pelosi visit

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China warned airlines operating in Asia to avoid flying in areas around Taiwan where it is conducting military exercises in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island.
An official notice was sent late on Tuesday (Aug 2) Hong Kong time, designating six areas of airspace as "danger zones", according to carriers who received the message and Mr Jang Chang-seog, a South Korean transport ministry official. Flights will be restricted from 12pm on Thursday (Aug 4) to 12pm on Sunday.
Mrs Pelosi flew to Taipei late on Tuesday as the highest-ranking American politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years, prompting China to condemn the visit and unveil a series of economic and military responses.
China considers the island, a vibrant democracy and a key supplier of semiconductors, as a renegade province to be reunified, by force if necessary.
Taiwan remains the most sensitive issue between the United States and China, with the potential to one day spark a military conflict.
In a statement on Wednesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that China's provocative actions of intentionally increasing its military activities aimed at Taiwan "have been challenging international order and damaging peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait".
It added: "The People's Liberation Army announcing live-fire drills and demanding that other nations' aircraft and vessels to stay clear of specific airspace and territorial waters have been especially harmful to international trade and economic exchanges, as well as international law and order."
It also said that the Taiwanese government will continue to actively boost Taiwan's self-defence capabilities and also maintain close communication and negotiations with likeminded countries such as the US, "to safeguard the international order that is founded on rules and prevent the regional situation from escalating, thus ensuring safety across the Taiwan Strait, as well as peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region".
The ministry also reiterated that Taiwan and China do not belong to one another, adding that the Taiwanese government will continue to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Reacting to China's notice, Xiamen Airlines announced adjustments to several flights, citing "flow control" in Fujian.
Korean Airlines is planning to re-route some routes to South Asia in order to avoid Taiwan's airspace during the period of China's military exercises, a spokesman said.
Cathay Pacific Airways pilots were advised to carry 30 minutes worth of extra fuel for possible rerouting in Taiwan.
Calls and messages to China's civil aviation authority were not immediately returned.
Local branches of China's maritime safety administration also issued multiple warnings for ships traversing certain territories, citing military exercise and firing practice, according to government statements.
The disruption at airliners came as tensions escalate between the US and China while companies are grappling with global supply-chain snags sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
It was not clear whether the three-day flight ban would be extended, adding to concerns over soaring commodity prices and supply chain risks.
At Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport, one of the mainland airports close to Taiwan, 123 flights were cancelled, while 79 per cent of flights were operating as usual, according to data provider Variflight.
At Fuzhou Changle International Airport in Fujian, 93 flights were scrapped and 74 per cent flights were operating as normal.
Following up on the notice, South Korea's transport ministry issued another notice to local airlines to reaffirm the safety of flights heading towards Taiwan, Mr Jang said.
Asiana Airlines, another major Korean airline, has no change on operation yet, a spokesman said.
Japan's ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines said their flights to and from Taiwan were operating as usual.